LPGA has new sponsor, big commitment for developmental tour

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — The LPGA Tour has a new title sponsor for its developmental tour and a bold commitment. Epson America is raising prize money to a minimum of $200,000. The newly named Epson Tour also will award $10,000 to each of the leading 10 players who graduate to the big leagues. That’s a financial boost to help start them out on the LPGA Tour. There’s also a plan to eventually cut entry fees in half. The previous deal with Symetra expired last year. The Epson Tour schedule will be announced in a few weeks, but it starts the first week in March.