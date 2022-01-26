Evacuations lifted for blaze on California’s Big Sur coast

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — Evacuation orders have been lifted for residents near a wildfire along California’s Big Sur coast. Firefighters are strengthening control lines and mopping up hot spots. Cal Fire says Wednesday that fire activity was minimal overnight, with higher humidity and light winds. The weather is expected to remain favorable through the day. The Colorado Fire is 55% contained. The fire was named for the canyon where it erupted amid high winds Friday night. Cal Fire says wildfire ignited when an intentional burn of a pile of debris escaped.