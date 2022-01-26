Bogdanovic, Okongwu lead surging Hawks past Kings, 121-104

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 18 points in his return from a knee injury, Onyeka Okongwu also scored 18 off the bench and the Atlanta Hawks recovered from a slow start to beat the Sacramento Kings 121-104. The Hawks relied on their backups for their fifth consecutive win. Atlanta’s bench outscored Sacramento’s backups 70-24,including a 41-11 advantage in the first half. Harrison Barnes led Sacramento with 28 points. The Kings suffered their fifth consecutive loss overall and 10th straight on the road. Trae Young scored 17 points with 10 assists for Atlanta, which led 67-50 at halftime after trailing by 14 in the first quarter.