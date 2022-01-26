At least 3 judges eyed as Biden mulls Supreme Court pick

By COLLEEN LONG, ZEKE MILLER, MICHAEL BALSAMO and JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is eyeing at least three judges for an expected vacancy on the Supreme Court, and each of them would fulfill his campaign pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the nation’s highest court. That’s according to aides and allies. With Justice Stephen Breyer planning to retire, early discussions about a successor are focusing on U.S. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger. That’s the word from four people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss White House deliberations.