Published 1:42 pm

3 hurt when car slams into restaurant on Hollywood Boulevard

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say three people were hurt Wednesday when a car jumped a sidewalk and slammed into a restaurant on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. The Fire Department says a 27-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman believed to be restaurant patrons were hospitalized in serious condition after the crash. The 84-year-old driver of the car was taken to hospital in unknown condition. The car ended up at least 5 feet into the restaurant. The two-story building also containing retail space and apartment was evacuated until it is determined to be structurally sound.

The Associated Press

