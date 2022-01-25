Walker scores 12 to carry Air Force over San Jose St. 63-53

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A.J. Walker had 12 points as Air Force topped San Jose State 63-53. Joseph Octave had 11 points for Air Force (10-8, 3-4 Mountain West Conference), which broke its five-game road losing streak. Carter Murphy added 10 points. Ethan Taylor had seven rebounds. Omari Moore had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (7-11, 0-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Shon Robinson added seven points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.