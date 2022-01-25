Staal, Power and Levi headline Canada’s Olympic roster

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

Longtime NHL forward Eric Staal, 2021 top draft pick Owen Power and Northeastern goaltender Devon Levi are among the players named to Canada’s roster for the Beijing Olympics. Staal returns to the Olympics after winning gold on home ice in 2010 in Vancouver. Power is one of four players on the team under the age of 23 along with Levi and forwards Mason McTavish and Jack McBain. Levi is expected to be Canada’s starter in net. Canada is looking to win men’s hockey gold for the third time in the past four Olympics. It left with bronze in 2018 when the NHL also did not participate.