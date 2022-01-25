First inmates transferred to newly built Northern Branch Jail

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The newly built Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria is up and running.

More than 200 inmates transitioned to the new facility this week.

The Sheriff's Office Custody Division transferred 244 inmates from the Main Jail in Santa Barbara on Monday.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office say the Northern Branch Jail will provide more safety against COVID-19 at the Mail Jail.

They say all inmates have been tested for COVID-19.

The Northern Branch Jail can house 344 inmates.

It can also hold an additional 32 in a mental health facility.

There is an open intake area with laundry and kitchen facilities.

Right now inmate visitations are suspended at both the Main and Northern Branch jails due to the coronavirus outbreak.