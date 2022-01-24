Wildfire near California’s Big Sur coast 35% contained

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire that erupted last week amid strong winds in rugged mountains near California’s Big Sur coast remains 35% contained. Cal Fire says improved mapping on Sunday reduced the fire’s size to about 1 square mile. The blaze erupted Friday evening as strong, dry, offshore winds raked California with damaging gusts. Named the Colorado Fire for its starting point in Palo Colorado Canyon, the blaze triggered evacuation orders for about 500 people in the lightly populated area between Carmel and Big Sur. The fire’s cause remains under investigation. The National Weather Service says conditions in the region will be dry and mild this week.