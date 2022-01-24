Santa Maria man identified as victim in deadly rollover crash on Bonita School Road

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified the person killed in a rollover crash on Bonita School Road earlier this month.

Deputies say Silverio Moreno, 23, of Santa Maria was killed in the crash on January 19.

It happened around 7:25 p.m. near Bonita School Road and Bonita Lateral Road.

CHP investigators said Moreno was driving southbound on Bonita School Road at a high rate of speed, when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a telephone pole, wires and fencing.

At the time of the crash, investigators said they were looking into whether alcohol or drugs played a role.