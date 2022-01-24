Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History to reopen after temporary COVID closure

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is reopening this week, after a temporary closure due to the COVID case surge.

The museum is set to reopen on Wednesday.

It originally closed on January 7th, citing health and safety concerns for staff and visitors due to the rising number of COVID cases in Santa Barbara County.

In an email to guests on Monday, the museum said, "the health and safety of our staff and visitors is extremely important to us, and we're confident that we can reopen safely while still offering the best guest experience possible."

Despite reopening for in-person services, the museum also plans to hold some upcoming events online.

For more information on the museum and its event plans, click here.

Related coverage: