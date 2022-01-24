San Luis Obispo County Public Health hosting mobile COVID vaccine clinics this week

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Public Health is hosting several mobile COVID vaccine clinics this week.

The first clinic will be held Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Paso Robles District Office, located at 800 Niblick Road. Public Health will be offering the Pfizer vaccine for those who are eligible, as well as the flu vaccine for all.

On Thursday, the mobile clinic will be held in San Miguel at Lillian Larsen Elementary School, located at 1601 L Street. The clinic will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Public Health is offering the Pfizer vaccine and Pfizer booster shot for those who are eligible.

On Friday, the mobile clinic will move to Baywood Elementary School in San Luis Obispo, located at 1330 9th Street. The clinic will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the multipurpose room. Public Health will offer the Pfizer vaccine for those who are eligible, as well as the flu vaccine for all.

Additional mobile clinics are planned for next week in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero.

No appointments are needed for the mobile clinics.

For more information on the clinics, click here.