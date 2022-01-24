Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria closes due to COVID staffing issues

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria is temporarily closed as the city deals with COVID-related staffing issues.

The city said the aquatic center closed on January 19 and would remain closed for 14 days per Cal/OSHA guidelines.

In a press release, the city said the closure was "due to staff issues related to COVID-19."

The Paul Nelson Aquatic Center is expected to reopen on February 2 for lap swimming and other activities.

For more information on the city's Recreation and Parks Department and programming changes, click here.