Four San Luis Obispo County residents arrested for identity theft in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Four San Luis Obispo County residents were arrested on suspicion of identity theft following a traffic stop in Ventura County.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says patrol units in Thousand Oaks stopped a driver on January 22 because their vehicle registration had expired.

Four people, all from San Luis Obispo County, were inside the car.

During the traffic stop, the sheriff's office says deputies saw items in the car related to drug use.

Deputies say they also found items with personal identifying information belonging to several people in an area spanning from Paso Robles to Camarillo.

Investigators said they believed the people in the car were planning to commit identity theft.

A 26-year-old Paso Robles woman was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs, being in possession of personal identifying information with the intent to commit identity theft, and conspiracy to commit a crime. She was booked on $60,000 bail and was due in court Monday.

A 22-year-old Paso Robles woman was also arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs, being in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, being in possession of personal identifying information with the intent to commit identity theft, and conspiracy to commit a crime. She was booked on $50,000 and was also due in court Monday.

A 21-year-old Paso Robles man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence, being in possession of personal identifying information with the intent to commit identity theft, and conspiracy to commit a crime. He was booked on $60,000 bail and was due in court Monday.

A 27-year-old Templeton man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs, being in possession of drug paraphernalia, being in possession of personal identifying information with the intent to commit identity theft, as well as conspiracy to commit a crime. He was booked on $50,000 bail and was due in court February 7.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says there as been an increase in identity theft over the last several years.

The sheriff's office reminded the community to be careful with items that contain personal identifying information by collecting mail regularly, locking doors and making sure valuables are not left in cars.