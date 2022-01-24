Controlled burns planned along San Luis Obispo County coast

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters will be conducting planned burns in different areas along the San Luis Obispo County coast over the next two weeks.

Crews plan to burn 230 piles of brush in Montana de Oro, Morro Bay and Hearst San Simeon State Parks starting as early as Monday, January 24 through Friday, February 4.

The burns could start as early as 7 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. depending on weather conditions.

In Montana de Oro State Park, pile burns are set to happen in the eucalyptus forest on Pecho Valley Road between Camp KEEP and the park entrance.

In Morro Bay State Park, pile burning will take place along Quintana Road, La Loma Avenue, on Black Hill and near El Moro Avenue in Los Osos.

In Hearst San Simeon State Park, firefighters will be out in the Monterey pine forest near the Washburn campground area.

Firefighters say planned burns like these help reduce brush and reduce the risk of larger wildfires.

Crews warn glowing piles may be visible at night as part of the planned burns.