Marian Regional Medical Center: Health experts believe Omicron wave could decline in the next couple weeks

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Health experts in Santa Barbara County are still seeing a tremendous number of patients positive for the Omicron variant.

Doctors at Marian Regional Medical Center say, fortunately many of these patients are not requiring hospitalizations.

But the Omicron surge is taking a ton of impact on staff who are off the job.

As the pandemic continues, Dr. Scott Robertson believes we may be at the peak of the Omicron surge on the Central Coast, as well as other areas of California and in the United States.

"But this may be the worst, and if we can get through the next couple of weeks we may be able to get through this search in the best way possible," said Robertson.

He says based on Omacron data across the globe, especially in Europe, the cases declined very rapidly just like they increased very rapidly through the beginning of the search.

His hope is that in the next couple of weeks, we will see a tremendous decline in the number of daily cases that are reported.

Once we start seeing a downtrend in cases, Robertson says it will then take another couple of weeks before it really starts to translate into a decline of hospitalizations.