No. 3 Arizona gets another blowout, beating California 96-71

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Christian Koloko had 19 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks to lead No. 3 Arizona past California 96-71 on Sunday afternoon. Bennedict Mathurin added 14 points and eight rebounds for Arizona, which is 16-1 and 6-0 in the Pac-12. Oumar Ballo scored 14 and Kerr Krissa had 13 with four 3-pointers. Jordan Shepherd scored 21 points for the Golden Bears (9-10, 2-6). California coach Mark Fox was ejected in the first half after picking up two technical fouls.