Jordan Poole scores 20 points, Warriors hold off Jazz 94-92

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 20 points to lead a balanced Golden State scoring attack, and the Warriors held off a late Utah rally to beat the Jazz 94-92. Royce O’Neale rebounded Bojan Bogdanovic’s missed 3-pointer with a hand in his face and O’Neale couldn’t convert a tip-in as the final buzzer sounded. Stephen Curry added 13 points, but struggled again from three, going 1 for 13 from deep and 5 of 20 overall. Bogdanovic scored 21 points for Utah and Rudy Gobert grabbed 18 rebounds and scored 12 points.