Milstead carries CS Fullerton past UC San Diego 83-80

FULLERTON, Calif. — Damari Milstead had 20 points and Cal State Fullerton won its seventh straight game, beating UC San Diego 83-80. Cal State Fullerton (11-5, 5-0 Big West Conference) led the entire second half. Bryce Pope and Jake Killingsworth made back-to-back shots to pull UC San Diego to 79-78 with 1:08 remaining. The Titans made four free throws to seal it. Toni Rocak had 20 points and seven assists for the Tritons (8-10, 2-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games.