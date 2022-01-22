Gonzales scores 29, No. 17 BYU women beat San Diego 74-63

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored a season-high 29 points and No. 17 BYU pulled away in the third quarter to beat San Diego 74-63. BYU (15-1, 5-0 West Coast Conference) has won seven consecutive games and ended a two-game skid against San Diego (10-9, 2-3). Gonzales was 11 of 15 from the field with two 3-pointers, eight rebounds and four assists. Paisley Harding added 19 points for BYU, which scored 48 points in the paint. Jordyn Edwards had 13 points and five assists to lead the Toreros, who have lost three straight.