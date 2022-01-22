Figueiredo edges Moreno, reclaims flyweight title at UFC 270

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Deiveson Figueiredo beat Brandon Moreno by unanimous decision at UFC 270 and reclaimed the flyweight championship belt he lost to Moreno seven months ago in the conclusion of a thrilling fight trilogy. Figueiredo won the bout 48-47 on all three judges’ scorecards after a frenetic, physical addition to a rivalry that has featured 13 rounds of outstanding action over the last 13 months. The trilogy began with a majority draw in December 2020 and continued with Moreno’s third-round stoppage victory last June in Arizona. Figueiredo and Moreno traded big shots throughout the third bout, but the Brazilian winner rode a strong start to his first victory since November 2020.