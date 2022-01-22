Colton scores twice as Lightning cruise past Sharks 7-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ross Colton scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning routed the San Jose Sharks 7-1. Alex Killorn and Steven Stamkos each had a goal and an assist for the Lightning, who have won seven of nine. Brayden Point, Joseph Mathieu and Corey Perry also scored for Tampa Bay. Ryan McDonagh, Nikita Kucherov and Mikhail Sergachev had two assists apiece. Brian Elliott turned back 15 shots for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. San Jose was in a 4-0 hole when Jaycob Magna scored his first goal for the Sharks late in the first period. San Jose has lost four of five.