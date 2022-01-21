Wineries, farms eligible for last-ditch California insurance

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Napa wineries and others hard-hit by massive wildfires in California’s wine country and elsewhere will soon be able to tap into the state’s insurance plan of last resort. Hundreds of farmers, ranchers, wine growers and other outdoor businesses that were previously ineligible for coverage will be eligible starting Feb. 1 under the California Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plan. It’s commonly known as the California FAIR Plan. Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara on Friday approved the new farm coverage. It was initially authorized under legislation last year backed by the California Farm Bureau, the California Association of Winegrape Growers and the Wine Institute.