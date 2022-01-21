Thomas Vermaelen retires, joins Belgium staff ahead of WCup

BRUSSELS (AP) — Veteran defender Thomas Vermaelen is retiring and joining Belgium’s coaching staff as the national team continues to chase a major title. Belgium’s soccer federation announced the news Friday. The 36-year-old Vermaelen was out of contract after 2 1/2 years with Japanese club Vissel Kobe, where he signed after leaving Barcelona. Vermaelen will become an assistant to Belgium coach Roberto Martinez. Vermaelen played 85 matches with Belgium, scoring two goals. He will help his former teammates prepare for the World Cup in Qatar, where Belgium’s golden generation of players will try to end a run of disappointments at big tournaments.