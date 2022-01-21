Santa Barbara County receives nearly 57K COVID-19 test kits

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Nearly 57,000 at-home COVID-19 Antigen test kits arrived in Santa Barbara County on Friday afternoon.

The County Public Health Department said the kits will be distributed through community partners across the county during the next few days.

To find which sites will be open to the public, click here. The 2-1-1 Call Center will also be available to direct anyone without internet access.

The department said this shipment is the first delivery of a request for 200,000 test kits, which are expected to arrive in the next few weeks.

“Through the receipt of these initial test kit shipments, we are on the road to community members having regular access to free, at-home test kits,” said Van Do-Reynoso, County Public Health Director. “It is only through the many partners that have agreed to assist in test kit distribution that we are able to ensure equity of access for all of our Santa Barbara County communities.”

County Public Health will hold a one-day distribution event on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Santa Maria Health Care Center.

This shipment of COVID-19 testing kits came from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

For information about current testing opportunities, vaccination events and local COVID-19 response, click here or call 2-1-1.