Biden accepts Japanese Prime Minister’s invitation to visit later this year

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

President Joe Biden on Friday accepted an invitation to visit Japan in the late spring during his virtual meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, according to a senior administration official.

The two men discussed the current crisis in Ukraine and recent provocations from North Korea during their 90-minute conversation, which the official said was warm and wide-ranging.

The Prime Minister indicated Japan was behind the United States in working to deter a Russian invasion of Ukraine — though the official said the matter of sanctions, and whether Japan was prepared to issue them in response to a potential incursion, did not arise.

While Biden remains focused on domestic issues and the current crisis in eastern Europe, he “wanted it to be known clearly” that the United States still intends to “step up our game in the Indo-Pacific.”

That includes the trip later this year, which will include an official visit and a Quad leaders summit. Biden “graciously” accepted the prime minister’s invitation, which the official said was also extended to first lady Jill Biden. The Quad nations consist of the US, Japan, India and Australia.

There was an in-depth discussion of China, with Kishida particularly concerned about Beijing’s nuclear build-up.

And on North Korea, the two men “made clear the two countries were prepared for diplomacy but given what North Korea has undertaken thought it was extremely important to have a clear statement of vigilance and purpose.”

“The President made clear that we would be working closely with South Korea and Japan on next steps to discourage possible provocations that might follow on,” the official said.

Pyongyang’s recent announcement suggesting it may resume nuclear and ballistic missile tests would “be most unwelcome, particularly at this delicate time in Northeast Asia.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.