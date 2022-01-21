Marian Regional Medical Center fights opioid epidemic amid COVID-19

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The CDC’s National Vital Statistics System (NVSS) gives information on predicted total drug overdose deaths.

The most recent data is between 2019 through 2020.

During that period, there were 88,295 predicted deaths, a record high.

This is close to 19,000 more deaths than the prior year.

As COVID-19 continues, Marian Regional Medical Center is in the frontlines fighting the opioid epidemic locally every day.

Doctors in the Emergency Department say they are seeing more patients struggling with drug overdose since the onset of the pandemic.

