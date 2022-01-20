UN: Food aid in Ethiopia’s Tigray now at ‘all-time lowest’

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations says food distribution in Ethiopia’s blockaded Tigray region has reached its “all-time lowest” while more than 50,000 children are thought to be severely malnourished, the latest sign of growing crisis amid efforts to end the country’s 14-month war. Thursday’s update by the U.N. humanitarian agency says food aid stocks and fuel are “almost entirely exhausted” in the Tigray region of some 6 million people, where a government blockade was imposed in late June 2021 in an attempt to keep supplies from reaching Tigray forces battling Ethiopian and allied troops.