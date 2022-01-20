Q&A: Aguilera picks up Spanish full force with “LA FUERZA”

By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Christina Aguilera talks about “LA FUERZA,” her first Spanish-language production in over 20 years. It’s six songs including the singles “Pa’ Mis Muchachas” and “Somos Nada,” a new collaboration with Ozuna, a ranchera in tribute to the late Vicente Fernández and rhythms ranging from reggaeton, Latin fusion, ballads and guaracha. The pop star, who grew up in a Spanish-speaking household before her parents divorced when she was 6, talks about revisiting her Latin roots as a grown woman and reveals that “LA FUERZA” is the first installment of three EPs that she will be releasing throughout this year. The album comes out Friday.