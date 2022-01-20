Skip to Content
Police union lawyer: Suspect freed after positive COVID test

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The attorney for the St. Louis Police Officers Association says a domestic assault suspect was freed from jail after testing positive for COVID-19, despite being deemed dangerous enough that prosecutors wanted him held without a chance of bail. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 36-year-old man was released on Jan. 4 and has not been re-arrested. Police association lawyer Jane Dueker says the release was part of a policy by Mayor Tishaura Jones’ administration to limit the spread of COVID-19 in jail by not admitting people with the virus. City and police leaders say several factors are considered in determining whether suspects should remain in custody.

