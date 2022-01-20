Holmgren leads No. 1 Gonzaga over San Francisco 78-62

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 23 points, Chet Holmgren added 22 and top-ranked Gonzaga beat San Francisco 78-62 in a makeup game after their Jan. 6 contest was postponed by COVID-19 issues. Anton Watson scored 11 points and Andrew Nembhard 10 for Gonzaga which regained the No. 1 ranking Monday after Baylor lost a pair of games. This was Gonzaga’s eighth consecutive victory and the 62nd consecutive home win for the team. It’s the longest streak in the nation. Jamaree Bouyea scored 25 points and Khalil Shabazz 15 for San Francisco which is off to its best start in decades.