49ers hopeful Bosa will be cleared to play vs. Packers

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is hopeful that star edge rusher Nick Bosa will be cleared to play in a divisional-round playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night. Bosa left last week’s wild-card win at Dallas in the first half with a concussion, but has made good progress in his recovery. Bosa was a full participant in practice on Thursday and is listed as questionable for the game. He must clear one final step in the protocol, but Shanahan says it’s “looking good” that Bosa will be able to play.