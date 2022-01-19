Voting changes and more in Democrats’ broad elections bill

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

The sweeping elections bill now in the Senate deals with much more than voting changes. The Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act would create national automatic voter registration, allow all voters to cast ballots by mail and weaken voter ID laws. It also would ban partisan gerrymandering and force “dark money” groups to disclose their major donors. It’s an effort by Democrats to pass a major overhaul before the November elections. And it’s a response to what voting advocates say is an effort by Republican-led states to make it harder for Black Americans and others to vote. But the bill appears headed for defeat because of unanimous opposition from Republicans and resistance from two Democratic senators.