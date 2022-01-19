Skip to Content
Semi-truck carrying gravel crashes on Foxen Canyon Road, driver suffers head injured

SANTA MARIA VALLEY, Calif. - A semi-truck trailer reportedly carrying gravel has crashed on Foxen Canyon Road near Sisquoc. The accident was reported just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol reported the truck hit a hill and the trailer rolled over. The CHP website says the driver suffered a head injury.

The southbound lane on Foxen Canyon Road is closed as crews respond to the scene. This area is relatively remote with farm fields and wineries surrounding it.

This is a developing story and more information will be added when it becomes available.

