New Lompoc City Manager sworn in

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc has a new City Manager.

Dean Albro, who previously worked as Lompoc's Management Services Director, was sworn in as the new City Manager during Tuesday's City Council meeting.

Albro replaces Jim Throop who announced he was leaving his position as City Manager in November.

A Lompoc spokeswoman says Albro has lived in Lompoc for 46 years and graduated from Lompoc High School.

“I’m proud to give back to our Lompoc community that means so much to me, and to be a part of the forward momentum our city is experiencing,” Albro said when his appointment was first announced in December. “A lot of exciting changes are happening. For public safety. For parks. For public works. We have wonderful city staff here in Lompoc, and that’s a big part of what makes the position of city manager so appealing to me. We have a talented group of people working for the city, and together we will continue the progress the citizens of this city well deserve.”

Albro has worked for the city for the past 12 years.