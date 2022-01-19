DRIVER KILL IN ROLLOVER CRASH

SANTA MARIA, Calif-One person was killed in a rollover crash near Bonita School Road and Bonita Lateral Road in Santa Maria Valley. A Crews remain on scene tonight.

Rob Wallace, California Highway Patrol says a solo male occupant, 22 years of age out of Santa Maria. He was driving southbound on Bonita school road. It appears he was traveling at a high rate of speed, ended up losing control of his vehicle, and ended up striking the telephone pole guide wires and fencing.”

Police are still investigating if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision. Official says it’s important to wear your seatbelt, obey the laws and slow down