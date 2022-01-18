Juventus, Lazio advance to Italian Cup quarterfinals

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Defending champion Juventus has reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup by beating Sampdoria 4-1. Juan Cuadrado, Daniele Rugani, Paulo Dybala and Álvaro Morata scored in a dominant performance by Juventus. The Biaconeri will face either Sassuolo or Cagliari in the next round. Andrea Conti had briefly gotten Sampdoria back into the match. Lazio is also through to the final eight but needed extra time to beat Udinese 1-0. Ciro Immobile’s goal booked it a quarterfinal against AC Milan.