Blast kills 3 sailors on Indian navy ship docked in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s defense ministry says an explosion on a navy ship has killed three sailors. It is unclear whether others were injured or what caused the blast that occurred Tuesday. The ministry said the crew on the INS Ranvir acted quickly to bring the situation under control and no major damage has been reported so far. The blast occurred in an internal compartment on the ship while it at the Naval Dockyard in the western city of Mumbai. A board of inquiry has been set up to investigate what happened. The Ranvir has been deployed on the western coast since November and was due to return to its home port in eastern India shortly.