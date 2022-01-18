Biden selects Los Angeles to host next Summit of Americas

By JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration has chosen Los Angeles to host a summit of leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean that is a key part of its outreach to a region increasingly being courted by U.S. adversaries such as Russia and China. It’s the first time the U.S. is hosting the Summit of the Americas since President Bill Clinton in 1994 regional leaders in Miami to push for a free trade agreement stretching from Alaska to Tierra del Fuego. The gathering will take place in early June and will focus on defending democracy and human rights in the western hemisphere as well as addressing irregular migration, climate change and efforts to ensure equitable growth as the region emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.