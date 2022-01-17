Officer shot teen in neck after car chase near Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old is in critical condition Monday after being shot in the neck by a police officer following a car chase near Miami. The 29-year Miami-Dade police veteran who shot the teen was part of a violent crime unit that’s been on the lookout for suspects after Friday night’s killing of Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh. Miami-Dade police chased the vehicle this weekend and the teen’s car crashed into a fence. The occupants ran. Police say an officer shot the teen as he was holding a Glock handgun.