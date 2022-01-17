Meier scores franchise-record 5 goals as Sharks rout Kings

By JOE STIGLICH

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier notched a hat trick before the first period even ended. The first-time All-Star scored his fourth less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Erik Karlsson had three assists, including the 500th of his career. Anze Kopitar and Mikey Anderson scored for the Kings.