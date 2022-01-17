Skip to Content
Funeral services held for 12 killed in Philadelphia fire

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mourners gathered Monday for funeral services for nine children and three adults who died in a Philadelphia fire five days into the new year, the deadliest blaze in the city in more than a century. A funeral procession on the rain-soaked streets of the city Monday morning was followed by services at Temple University’s Liacouras Center. The victims were all on the third floor of a duplex north of the city center near the Philadelphia Museum of Art that caught fire Jan. 5. 

The Associated Press

