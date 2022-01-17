Vitalant holds blood drive in Santa Maria to fulfill donation shortage

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - In honor of Martin Luther King Day, Vitalant is partnering with Newschannel to host a blood drive in Santa Maria at Vitalant.

Vitalant hopes to boost low blood supplies during Monday's Third Annual Day of Service Blood Drive.

The event is sponsored by NewsChannel 3-12 and will be held at Vitalant blood center in Santa Maria.

There is an urgent need for blood donors to give now to prevent delays in lifesaving medical care for patients.

Heart transplant patients and infants born with heart defects can often require blood transfusions during surgery.

Your donation can help those currently battling life-threatening emergencies.

The blood drive is happening at 1770 CA-135, Santa Maria, CA 93454-7604, United States from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

To make a reservation to donate, or for more information on the blood drive, click here. You can also call 877-258-4825.