‘Scream’ scares off ‘Spider-Man’ with $30.6M debut

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — After a month at the top of the box office, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has finally been overtaken by “Scream.” Sunday studio estimates say the Paramount Pictures reboot grossed $30.6 million over the weekend. Paramount forecasts that “Scream” will total $35 million over the four-day holiday weekend. That made for a solid revival for the self-aware slasher franchise kickstarted with the 1996 original. Meanwhile, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” slipped to second place but continued to rise in the record books. It grossed $20.8 million in its fifth weekend of release. On Monday, it’s predicted to pass “Black Panther” for fourth highest-grossing film domestically ever, with more than $700 million in ticket sales.