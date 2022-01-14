Giants interview 2 members of Titans staff for vacant GM job

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have interviewed two members of the Tennessee Titans’ front office for their vacant general manager’s job. Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara, the owner’s brother, spoke with Ryan Cowden and Monti Ossenfort on Friday by videoconference. Cowden is the Titans’ vice president of player personnel and Ossenfort is in his second year as Tennessee’s director of player personnel. The Giants have now spoken with six men over the past three days. They have one more interview planned on Saturday and two more Monday.