Ethiopia objects to alleged “misconduct” of WHO chief Tedros

GENEVA (AP) — The government of Ethiopia has sent a letter to the World Health Organization accusing its Ethiopian director-general of “misconduct” after his sharp criticism of the war and humanitarian crisis in the country. Ethiopia nominated Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to be the head of the U.N. health agency four years ago, but says he has “not lived up to the integrity and professional expectations required from his office.” A press release issued late Thursday accuses him of interfering in Ethiopia’s internal affairs. Tedros, an ethnic Tigrayan, has repeatedly deplored the situation in his home country and called for humanitarian access to the conflict-ridden Tigray region.