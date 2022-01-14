Orcutt Union School District: Students return to in-person classes amid Omicron surge

ORCUTT, Calif. - Students are back in school at Orcutt Union School District.

In-person classes started on Monday, Jan. 10.

According to the school district's dashboard, there are currently 110 confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff and students.

Orcutt Junior High has the highest number of cases at 27.

As students and staff continue in-person learning, administrators say the school district is focussing on all health protocols in order to keep everyone safe.

Administrators say visitors are currently not allowed inside school campuses in order to ensure everyone's health and safety.