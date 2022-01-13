Skip to Content
‘Grandma’ Claudia Pechstein skates into 8th Olympics

By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer

Claudia Pechstein is decades into a decorated speedskating career and she’s still achieving firsts. The 49-year-old German skater will become the oldest woman to compete at a Winter Olympics in Beijing and the second athlete, and only woman, to compete in eight Winter Games. Pechstein is a five-time Olympic champion who will turn 50 on Feb. 22, two days after the closing ceremony in Beijing. Pechstein served a two-year doping suspension that kept her off the ice until 2011. She continues to battle in court over an arbitration process that she believes is unfair to athletes. 

The Associated Press

