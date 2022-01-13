St. Mary’s School in Santa Maria switches to distance learning for one week amid Omicron

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Classes are back in session for many schools across the Central Coast this month.

But a local Catholic school in Santa Maria is already making adjustments in the first two weeks of classes as Omicron spreads.

Saint Mary of the Assumption Catholic School in Santa Maria started its year with in-person learning.

This applied to students from kindergarten through the 12th grade.

But as the Omicron variant continues to spread, administrators with St. Mary's School say more staff members started calling out sick.

Principal Michelle Cox says the year started off smoothly on January 3, but they soon saw an increase in the number COVID-19 cases.

"We did bring them back with rapid tests at home, so they could make sure they were returning safely. By the end of the week though, we experienced close contacts ... especially ... and people who could not be here ... including staff members," said Cox.

Cox says the school has decided to switch to distance learning this week for everyone's health and safety.

Starting on Monday, the school plans to return to in-person learning.