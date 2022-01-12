Local cafe in Santa Maria increases safety measures as Omicron takes toll

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - While local restaurants are continuing to stay open, a local cafe in Santa Maria is modifying its services since the spread of Omicron.

Managers at Moxie Cafe in Santa Maria say Omicron has forced them to take "two steps back" to ensure the safety of their guests and employees.

General manager Robert Grimmesey says the popular cafe has returned to disposable, single use silverware, plates and glass ware to protect its guests.

As the variant surges, he says another challenge is keeping employees healthy.

Management is providing all employees with supplements to keep their immune systems strong.

Grimmesey says they are following the Santa Barbara County Health and Safety guidelines if any one has symptoms.

As they continue to keep their doors open, Grimmesey says he hopes to connect people with healthy food during this tough time.

